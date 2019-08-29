CHISHOLM — Marjorie “Marge” Peterson, a former mayor and dedicated community servant, died Wednesday at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. She was 95.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa broke the news of his aunt’s passing this week as part of his report at a city council meeting.
Peterson was the first of a handful of women to serve on the council. She served on the board for 15 years, before becoming the first and only woman to be voted into the city’s highest elected office in 1996. (Mary Jo Rahja was the only other woman to serve as mayor here, but she was appointed to fill a vacancy when Todd Scaia resigned two years ago.) She broke through gender barriers, but she remained nonchalant about her achievements.
“I guess it’s a big deal, but I’ve always felt — what’s the difference? A man, a woman, it doesn’t matter,” Peterson told the former Free Press (the paper currently known as the Chisholm Tribune Press) during an interview the year she became the mayor.
She also served on local and regional boards and commissions, a number of which she served as president. They include the Heritage Manor Board of Directors, Chisholm Economic Development Association, Chisholm Public Utilities Commission, Chisholm Parks and Recreation Board, Range Association of Municipalities and Cities Board of Directors and the Health Systems Agency of Western Lake Superior Board of Directors, among others.
She also belonged to a number of civic groups, including the Women of the Moose, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Slovenian Women’s Union, 55 Plus Club and the Chisholm Senior Citizens Club.
Peterson as a valuable resource for the community
At the council meeting earlier this week, Champa credited Peterson for her role in economic development projects, including bringing the Chisholm Inn and Suites to town. He also mentioned Peterson’s forward way of thinking. “She bought the battery powered Zamboni before they were cool,” Champa said.
On Thursday, Champa told the Chisholm Tribune Press that he succeeded Peterson when he began his first term in office in 1998. “She was a great resource, and had a wealth of information,” he said.
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, who served as Chisholm’s mayor from 2006 to 2016, added: “She was a great mentor. I spent a great deal of time with her asking for advice. If I had questions she was always there with experience and a voice of reason.”
Peterson remembered for promoting growth in Chisholm
During her tenure, Peterson was an advocate for economic development projects to provide jobs and bring people into Chisholm. For example, she helped to bring the Northwest Airlines reservation center (now Delta Air Lines) to town, the development of the frontage road and Chisholm McDonald’s.
Along with expressing her support for economic development, Peterson often talked about the importance of taking care of existing businesses in town.
Dave Carlstrom, a former Chisholm city administrator, told the Tribune Press on Thursday that he worked alongside Peterson during her tenure as city councilor then as mayor. Carlstrom mentioned Peterson and former Free Press publisher Veda Ponikar, and how they worked together to get things done. “She was a greatly lady and she was a great friend with Veda and they ran the city for a long time,” said Carlstrom. “She got a lot of things done when I was working with her.”
In addition to the Inn & Suites, Carlstrom mentioned Peterson was involved in the completion of the Ironman Memorial and was also instrumental in relocating the St. Louis County Fair from Hibbing to its current location in Chisholm.
Carlstrom also mentioned Peterson’s passion for poetry, a pastime that led to her being honored with poetry awards.
Peterson as an advocate for senior citizens
Mark Casey served on the city council under Peterson’s leadership. Casey fondly remembered Peterson as a great advocate for senior citizens. “She will be missed,” Casey said. “She had nothing but the city in her well-being. She truly wanted to see the city move forward.”
Another former city councilor, Bill Vukich, echoed Casey’s sentiments. Vukich said Peterson was a strong advocate for nursing programs in the community. “She was a very good mayor and she had a love for the city,” Vukich said.
Peterson appreciated emergency responders
Peterson was known as an excellent baker and cook and would deliver batches of her homemade cookies to the Chisholm Police Department and Chisholm Fire Department as a token of appreciation for the work of first responders in the community.
During the council meeting, Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner offered condolences to Peterson’s family.
“Marge made fantastic cookies, and always treated the police department well,” Manner told the city council.
His comments were met with agreement from Councilors Jim Varda and Adam Lantz as they acknowledged Peterson likewise was appreciative of the fire department, stopping by the fire hall with fresh baked cookies.
Funeral services for Marge Peterson are scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Arrangements are with Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm.
