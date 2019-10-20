Food shelf volunteers

Employees of American Bank offices in Nashwauk and Hibbing volunteered at NHN Food Shelf the second week of October. They plan to continue volunteering on a regular basis throughout the year. Thanks to American Bank for giving them time off for community service. Back row: Nora Lorenz, Mary Jo Webber. Front row: Brenda DeNucci, Patty Kautto

 Photo submitted

