Food shelf 'drive'

A cool and damp Squires car club cruise night yielded over 200 pounds of food and $445 for The Salvation Army Food Shelf. An additional $170 from the Hibbing swap meet was also delivered. The Squires thank everyone that participated.

 photo submitted

