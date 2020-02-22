IRON RANGE — Deadlines for removing dark houses, fish houses and portables from Minnesota lakes is fast approaching, and conservation officers say some are leaving a scourge of litter in their wake.
Propane canisters, cigarette butts, fish carcasses, blocking materials and cans, bags and bottles — some of which are full of human waste — have been found out on the ice, according to a recent press release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
While litter tends to be an on-going issue throughout the ice-fishing season, conservation officers say this time of year is when it becomes “particularly problematic” as fish houses begin to disappear one-by-one from area lakes.
“People need to clean up after themselves when they head home,” Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR’s Enforcement Division, said in a press release. “The only thing they should leave is an imprint in the snow or ice. The majority of people do things right, but unfortunately there’s a subset of people who leave a mess on the ice and count on someone else to clean up after them.”
They say trash left on the ice has the potential to negatively affect the quality of the water as ice melts — not to mention, it’s an eyesore. That’s why conservation officers spend countless hours every winter monitoring anglers and noting areas where they suspect litter will become an issue as the season wears on.
And every year officiers write citations to those who are found littering, hoping no one would notice. It’s also not uncommon for DNR staff to hear from anglers upset about the trash left behind by other parties they’ve fished near over the course of the winter.
“Leaving trash on the ice isn’t a mistake or an oversight — the people who litter make a conscious decision to do it,” Smith said. “They take advantage of the fact that the majority of people care about our lakes and will clean up trash, even if it isn’t theirs.”
The DNR reminds anglers that shelters must be removed from inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state by midnight on Monday, March 2, and from inland waters in the northern one-third by midnight on Monday, March 16.
The removal deadlines are determined by an east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin state border.
There are different removal dates for state border waters and are as follows: Wisconsin, March 1; North and South Dakota, March 5; and Canada, March 31.
After the removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise but only when occupied or attended.
Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited. Owners of shelters not moved in time are subject to prosecution, and conservation officers may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents. County sheriffs may also prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles if dangerous ice conditions become known.
