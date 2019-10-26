James Helms, Nurse-Supervisor with Essentia Health talks about the facility with visitors to Saturday’s Hibbing Health and Wellness Fair at the Hibbing Memorial Building.

Providers from across the region were on hand to tell visitors about health care options in the area.

The following were the participating businesses: Ohana Therapeutic Massage, Norwex, Arbonne, Recover Health, MLK Fitness, Create Your Best Self Health Coaching / Zumba Fitness with Angela, Fairview Range, Essentia Health, Peterson Coaching & Development, Iron Range Mediation Services, Range Mental Health Center, University of Minnesota Extension, Edward Jones, Access North Center for Independent Living, Premier Regenerative Medicine, Health Coach-Jane Plese and Choice Therapy.

