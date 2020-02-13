CHISHOLM – A garage in a backyard of a residence sustained heavy damage as the result of a fire Wednesday in Chisholm.
Chisholm Assistant Fire Chief Chris Masucci said on Thursday that a wood burning stove inside the garage is believed to have caused the fire.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Eighth Street at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Masucci said. Upon arrival, he recalled there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours. Temperatures at the time of the call were below 18, without windchill.
The firefighters now have the task of drying out hoses and equipment, which can pose a challenge in the cold weather.
The Chisholm Police Department and Chisholm Public Works assisted on the scene. No injuries were reported.
