Firefighter training

Firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department participated in a live burn training with instructors from Central Lakes College this past Saturday in the Chisholm Industrial Park. The training included a live burn exercise, a search and rescue simulation set up like a house, and a maze to simulate confined spaces. The event provided firefighters with an opportunity to get familiarized with the new air packs recently purchased by the department.
