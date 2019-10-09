Firefighter training

Firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department participated in a live burn training with instructors from Central Lakes College this past Saturday in the Chisholm Industrial Park.  The training included a live burn exercise, a search and rescue simulation set up like a house, and a maze to simulate confined spaces. The event provided firefighters with an opportunity to get familiarized with the new air packs recently purchased by the department.

 Photo Submitted

