Countryside Apartments fire
Photo courtesy of the Northland Fire Wire

WEST EVELETH — Residents of a West Eveleth apartment building are displaced following a fire Wednesday evening.

Area first responders were dispatched to Countryside Apartments, located in the 300 block of 15th Ave., at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported fire.

“Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from several apartments in the building,” states a post on the Friends of the Northland FireWire page. “Fire officials told The Northland Fire Wire that all residents were evacuated safely.”

Although all residents were safe, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for a strained back.

As many as 20 people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to these residents.

In a report by the Duluth News Tribune, Eveleth Fire Department Chief Guy Spurlin said that the fire is still under investigation but may have been an accidental kitchen fire. He said a conservative estimate for damage is $200,000.

Responding fire departments included: Eveleth, Fayal, Mountain Iron, Virginia, Hibbing, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township,Central Lakes, Clinton, Lakeland, Cherry, and Pike-Sandy-Britt. Eveleth Ambulance was on scene providing medical standby and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad helped with lighting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments