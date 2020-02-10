VIRGINIA – Seven fire departments from across the Iron Range responded to a fire that destroyed a Virginia home over the weekend.
Firefighters from Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Gilbert, HIbbing, Fayal and Pike-Sandy-Britt responded to the fire at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday in a vacant house on the 100 block of 3rd Street North. No injuries were reported.
“Structure is a total loss,” said Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark during a phone interview on Monday. “There is no dollar amount yet. The fire was suspicious in nature and it remains under investigation.”
Clark said more information will be released in the coming days.
The Eveleth Ambulance Service provided medical standby. The Biwabik Fire Department provided a crew for backup in Virginia.
