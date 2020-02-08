Finnish traditions

Mary Erickson pauses to smile after her presentation on the Finnish Art of Himmeli on Tuesday afternoon at Grace Lutheran Church. Himmeli is made with hollow mediums that can be threaded, like natural straw, wheat or plastic straws. Each piece is unique and designed to move, so it appears as though it’s constantly changing shape. Erickson explained that in 2000, Elna Hietala, of Embarrass, received a folk art grant to further her mastery of Himmeli. Erickson became Hietala’s apprentice and she learned all of her stories on the Finnish tradition. Hietala even told her that Himmeli could prevent any home from being struck by lightning.

 Carla Magnuson

