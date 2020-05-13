EVELETH — Voters in Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts approved consolidating into the Rock Ridge School District during a special election Tuesday.
The districts will officially consolidate on July 1. Construction on the new combined school is set to begin this year and is scheduled to open for the fall 2023 school year.
A simple majority in both districts was needed to approve the consolidation. Virginia passed the measure with 77.6 percent approval, but the margin was narrower in Eveleth-Gilbert, 53.3 percent, where an opposition group staged a late effort to defeat and delay the one-district rule.
"In putting aside their long-term competitive rivalry, which has existed for over a hundred years, the school districts look forward to working together for the betterment of all students in the area," read a press release issued late Tuesday night. "The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts are excited by the prospect for enhanced options for students in the new school district — Rock Ridge Public Schools, which will be anchored by a new Career Academy High School and a strengthened emphasis on 21st century skills at all grade levels. In addition, both districts are anticipating a great working relationship with the parent and business community as the school boards work together to continue transforming education for all students."
Tuesday was the first election held in Minnesota since the stay-at-home order was put in place in March and polling places took precautions to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Curbside voting was offered, while plastic sheets separated voters and election judges, the latter of whom donned gloves and masks.
Absentee ballots were widely used by residents to cast their vote. They had until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to drop them off at the school districts’ offices, and school officials said there were “quite a few” absentee votes for election judges to count after polls closed at 8 p.m. Results were relayed by the districts shortly before midnight.
Approving consolidation clears the way for Rock Ridge to open and operate as one district under Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, the current superintendent of Virginia Public Schools. Had the consolidation failed Tuesday, the new school could have opened under the operation of two separate school districts.
Virginia and E-G school boards mitigated the potential logistics risks of a two-district scenario last week by approving Schmidt as the superintendent of both districts if the vote failed. By voters approving it, he will become the first superintendent of Rock Ridge, effective July 1.
The boards also installed current E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey as the Director of Building and Grounds. Mike Hoag, the current head of grounds at E-G, will manage the custodians of Rock Ridge.
“Congrats to the brave, bold school board members and the unbelievable leadership of Dr. Schmidt and Jeff Carey,” wrote Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, on Twitter Wednesday. “This consolidation is the pathway to great futures for our next generation.”
Voters in the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts last May passed a $181 million referendum for an educational collaborative project that includes a $114 million combined 7-12 high school career academy serving both districts and a new elementary school.
Taxpayers in the districts will cover about 20 percent of the total project cost, with the state of Minnesota paying 40 percent. The Department Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation also approved $100 million over 20 years as part of the agency's school collaboration fund to fill the remaining 40 percent.
The building referendum cleared Virginia with 68 percent of the vote and 58 percent in E-G, but some voters in Eveleth soured on consolidation, citing an uneven jump on their taxes compared to Virginia. They sent a mailing to city residents days before the Tuesday election urging a no vote.
Despite the vocal opposition, the two districts moved forward getting the one-district pieces in place throughout the year.
In February, as the result of a community vote, the Rock Ridge Wolverines were introduced as the new school name and mascot. Green and black were chosen as the new school's colors.
Rock Ridge, the school name, recognizes the rock development on which the new schools will be built, while Wolverines are known as “devil bears,” a blend of the Blue Devils and Golden Bears mascots of both school districts. The color green is a combination of the blue and yellow of Virginia and E-G.
The primary logo features the wolverine mascot, three trees and the school name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.