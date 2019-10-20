Fall festival

Tiffany Ide with her Mom Missy Heise, both from Hibbing  display Missy’s delightful Signs  in a variety of sizes and sayings at the Hibbing Elks Lodge Saturday.

 Carla Magnuson

