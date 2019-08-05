Fair an annual event for Pierce and sheep herd

CHISHOLM — Ellen Pierce picks up a young sheep named Buttercup at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds, and soon children gather around the pen to pet the woolly creature.
Pierce, a seventh to 12th grade science teacher at Northeast Range School in Babbitt, is accustomed to teaching kids about animals.
She enjoys, just as much, the reactions from youngsters — during her spinning wheel demonstrations at the Nelimark Homestead and Museum in Embarrass — when she relays how long it took to make a wool sweater in the olden days.
In fact, the idea of knitting something start to finish — starting with shearing the sheep — is part of the reason Pierce got into raising the animals, she said Thursday afternoon at the county fair in Chisholm.
That, and because “they are so cute,” she smiled.
Pierce started with three sheep. She now has a herd of 35 at her Embarrass Tamarack Hill Farms. Eighteen of them were on display at the fair’s sheep and cattle barn.
Pierce said she began showing sheep at the county fair in 1999, when her youngest daughter was in 4-H. Now her grandchildren are doing the same.
“When you’re showing you need to have a variety,” from a lamb on up, she noted.
She currently has “a mix of breeds” — Corriedales and California Variegated Mutants.
The CVMs are an interesting breed, Pierce said. “Their wool changes color,” she said, pointing to one of the sheep relaxing in a mound of hay. “See how the white fades to brown.” It’s kind of like when a person has color-treated hair, and as it grows out the roots begin to show, Pierce explained.
Most of the Embarrass farm’s sheep are used for wool; some for meat, she noted.
“Wool is renewable, biodegradable, earth-friendly and all-natural,” reads a sign near her sheep’s pens at the county fair, where Pierce also has bundles of wool on display for judging.
People always ask why the sheep wear jackets, she said. “That’s to keep the wool clean.”
Sheep are clipped once a year in the springtime, said Pierce, who sends the wool to a processor to be washed and carded. She then spins and sells the yarn. Pierce said she first learned how to use a spinning wheel at the fair.
The yarn made from the wool of the CVM sheep has natural color variations, she noted.
Liz Voelker and Tom Calivas, owners of MoonsShadow Farm in Balkan Township, introduced Pierce to CVMs, she said motioning to the two sitting nearby. “They have been good mentors at the fair.”
Pierce said students at Northeast Range enjoy having a teacher who is a sheep farmer, especially when she brings lambs to school that are being bottle-fed. Buttercup was one of those lambs.
As for how long it took to make a wool sweater in the era of the Finnish log buildings at the Embarrass homestead — it could be upwards of 100 hours, Pierce said. “Maybe even 200.”
The sheep had to be sheared, the wool washed by hand and carded for hours before being spun into a spool of yarn — one spool taking three hours. “It takes 10 spools to knit an adult sweater,” she said.
Showing animals at the fair is a lot of work, but also a lot of fun, Pierce added. Her grandson, Jesse Covell, who lives in Chisholm, helps feed and water the sheep each morning.
“I love the fair,” Pierce said. “It truly is ‘the five best days of summer.’”
