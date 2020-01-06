HIBBING — Two times in two days, households and businesses throughout Hibbing were left without power or steam heat.
On Monday morning, 300 Hibbing Public Utilities customers scattered along First Avenue, Howard Street and near the county courthouse and Hibbing High School were in the dark for about a half an hour. The HPU website stated, “Due to the power outage, the power was lost in the plant causing the steam line to go down. We restored power to the plant at approximately 10:15 a.m. It is going to take 5-6 hours to get the steam line fully pressurized.”
At the day’s end, Dan Chase, the director of electrical systems of the utility, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune the problem originated on the roof of the powerhouse building the day before.
“Water leaked through the air handling unit on the roof into the electrical equipment room and caused a major short on Circuit [No.] 4,” Chase told the HDT on Monday, the first time the utility went into detail about the cause of the outage. “Water dripped onto the 13,800-volt switchgear.”
Turned out that Circuit No. 4 also happened to be the same one that blew up in January 2019 and had been rebuilt.
When the leak first occurred Sunday evening at about 4:45 p.m., it was lights out for about 1,500 customers located south of Highway 169, east of the Beltline, north to Kitzville and along Howard Street to the county courthouse. The downtown businesses and restaurants were out of commission as were traffic lights lining Highway 169.
Unsure of the cause, utility customers took to social media to complain in jest about phantom squirrels allegedly causing a string of blackouts and terrorizing the town.
Ten minutes after Sunday’s outage began, the Hibbing Police Department posted on its Facebook page, “The power is out in a portion of the city. Unknown details at this time.” The post received 350 comments and 85 shares in the community.
Chase said HPU recruited an extra service clerk to help answer the flood of incoming customer calls.
Anyone visiting the utility’s website was greeted with an orange banner warning of the outage. Once clicked, a new page appeared explaining that there was a power outage in the plant, which also caused the steam line to go down.
Minutes of darkness stretched into hours. In a scene similar to the power outage last month when a main circuit control fuse failed and left 6,300 households without power for 2.5 hours and steam for six hours, customers used social media to air their frustrations and find out who was in the same boat. Commenters on the HPD page painted pictures of a widespread outage saying they were bundling up in jackets and blankets as indoor temperatures slowly dropped.
As HPU crews worked on the problem, the utility plant tripped again at about 6 p.m. One by one, feeds were painstakingly coming back online, but because of the significant damage, it was not a fast process.
More than two hours after the power first went out, Duluth-based WDIO reported that power to the plant had been restored at about 7 p.m. HPU crews were still trying to restore power to areas of the city that remained down. They were also working to repressurize the steam line, which provides heat to much of the district. By 8 p.m., the system would finally begin to repressurize but heat would not start delivering to households until two hours later.
Shortly before the heating system came back online, one utility customer posted on the HPD’s Facebook page, “We had a small flicker of power come back on near Brooklyn a bit ago but it didn't stay. I wish HPU would update us.”
Another wrote at 7:49 p.m., “The temp in my very old home in Kitzville has dropped to 54 degrees. Below 50 we may just get a hotel room and tell hpuc we are deducting the costs for safe shelter from our bill.”
At 8:41 p.m., yet another, “...3.75 hours without power is unacceptable, especially in the winter when it’s so dark & cold…” One customer even appealed to Hibbing City Councilor Justin Fosso to bring up the issue of power outages at the next city council meeting scheduled for Wednesday night. He replied, agreeing.
Former HPU Commissioner Larry McGuire added to the online conversations, pointing out that the “promised” utility Facebook page to keep customers abreast of updates had not yet been created.
At 9:19 p.m., all households had their power restored, Chase said.
Scott Hautala, the HPU general manager, told the HDT over the phone on Monday evening that the utility is looking at setting up a social media account and that the topic will be addressed at the next commission meeting.
As Chase and Hautala explained, burned wiring in the Feeder No. 4 compartment, which affects the No. 2 Feeder circuit, was behind Monday’s brief outage and damage still remains. Additional parts need to be purchased or put on order.
Chase said that outages are a concern for HPU workers, many of whom live in the community. He noted that the utility may have schedule a planned outage to test circuitry resilience.
In the meantime, Hautala said crews have rerouted power away from Feeder No. 2 to minimize the number of customers being fed power from the power station. Instead, they are working to feed them through outlying substations until they can get replacement equipment to minimize the chance of power loss.
Hautala stated the utility has also been looking for ways to reduce response times and the likelihood of similar issues down the road. Improved “push communication,” he added, is a priority.
Anyone with power issues is encouraged to use the utility’s website, www.hpuc.com, when possible for reporting. Otherwise, customers can report problems to 218-262-7700.
