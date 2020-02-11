MAKINEN — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that charges are expected to be filed against a suspect in a recent shooting in rural Makinen.
The suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Edmund Reitmajer, of Makinen, is being charged with several crimes including attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a firearm and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
“A referral was made to our office,” Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Norlander said at her office in Virginia on Tuesday. “I anticipate there will be an arraignment tomorrow.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Monday. A motorist called into the county’s 911 dispatch to report being shot at by another motorist on Townline Road in Makinen, about 18 miles southeast of Virginia. No injuries were reported.
Reitmajer was arrested not long later.
Supervising Deputy Shannon Schultz signed the incident report on Monday afternoon, saying that “this was a random act of violence” since the suspect and victim did not know each other.
The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that “at least one bullet struck the victim's vehicle, breaking out the rear window and striking the front windshield.” Law enforcement added, “Search warrants were executed on the suspect’s residence and the firearm, a long gun, believed to be involved in the incident, was recovered. The suspect admitted to using meth within 24 hours of the incident.”
The investigation is ongoing.
According to records accessed at the Virginia Courthouse, Reitmajer has a criminal record going back to the age of 18. The files show a history of violence, drug use and traffic violations.
Reitmajer has several open cases pending dispositions.
On June 4, 2019, Reitmajer was charged with assault in the second-degree, threats of violence and two misdemeanor domestic assaults from an incident involving a sword.
Two months later, on Aug. 5, 2019, Reitmajer was charged with Gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI—Controlled Substance, failure to produce proof of insurance, failure to provide vehicle insurance, traffic DWI-body contains any amount Schedule I/II Drugs—not marijuana.
He was charged with a gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI- controlled substance, as well as driving after suspension on Sept. 30, 2019. On Nov. 12, 2019, he was again charged with driving after revocation.
Anyone with information on the vehicle shooting incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia at 218-749-7134.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.