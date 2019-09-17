Exhibit switch

The special exhibit “Frank Hibbing: Pioneer Spirit” that has been on display since last fall at the Hibbing Historical Society Museum is scheduled to come to a close on Friday, Sept. 27. The museum, which is located inside the Hibbing Memorial Building, will unveil a new exhibit called the “Cabinet of Curiosities,” featuring a smorgasbord of unusual items collected over the years. The “Curiosities” display is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 21, and run for a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.