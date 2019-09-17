Exhibit switch

The special exhibit “Frank Hibbing: Pioneer Spirit” that has been on display since last fall at the Hibbing Historical Society Museum is scheduled to come to a close on Friday, Sept. 27. The museum, which is located inside the Hibbing Memorial Building, will unveil a new exhibit called the “Cabinet of Curiosities,” featuring a smorgasbord of unusual items collected over the years. The “Curiosities” display is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 21, and run for a year.

 Carrie Manner

