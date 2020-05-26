Autumn Nelson, a sixth grade student at Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing is holding a list of all 167 Language Arts IXL assignments completed to 100% accuracy. This feat took her 72 hours and 35 minutes to do. She was the only sixth grade student to achieve it this year and possibly ever in our district. Way to excel in IXL. Great job, Autumn.
