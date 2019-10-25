HIBBING — When Virginia Deputy Chief of Police Chad Nickila received a call about a drug overdose at the Martin residence Oct. 1, 2018, his first thought was, “Please don’t be Casey.”
This was the opening dialogue of Thursday’s student assembly in the Hibbing High School auditorium called, “‘Don’t worry, I got this’: the story of Casey Martin and the Martin family.”
Nickila, together with the Martin family of Virginia shared a heartfelt account of the life of Virginia High School graduate Casey, who was a son, brother, nephew and father whose struggle with drug addiction cut his life short at age 24. Nickila, who knew Casey personally in the years leading up to the tragedy, has been sharing what it was like arriving on scene that day with area high schoolers since shortly after Casey’s death. It was the first time the presentation has been given at HHS, and the audience was silent as Casey’s brothers opened up about their own battles with drugs and alcohol the impact Casey’s passing has had on them.
‘He would distance himself from everyone’
Tracy Martin was the first family member to speak. He is one of Casey’s older brothers and behind him on stage was a projected image of Casey from his Instagram account. In the photo Casey is smiling while standing outside, the sun shining down on him, and there’s a caption that reads, “It’s not enough to just feel the flames, you gotta burn your old self away!”
As Tracy addressed the HHS crowd, he reflected aloud how he could remember sitting in the Virginia auditorium, surrounded by classmates, his head filled with dreams. He never paid attention to the assemblies warning of the dangers of drug use because he was already drinking and smoking marijuana in grade school. By seventh grade, he’d developed a pill popping problem, and in high school, he proudly touted the labels of “partier” and “stoner.”
“I never dreamed that I would become a heroin junkie,” he said. Yet that’s exactly what happened.
Tracy’s drug addiction grew in college, along with his feelings of loneliness and inadequacy. He used heroin to numb the pain. “All I did was turn to drugs and live in the moment,” he said.
And so it happened that Casey, who was competitive, charismatic and athletic was happy to go along for the ride. The brothers would use together, believing it was harmless, but as time went on, heroin took over Tracy’s life. In many ways Casey acted like the “big brother.” Casey even brought him to detox, which is what finally turned Tracy’s life around. Today he’s been drug- and alcohol-free for nearly four years, but he was never able to reach Casey and convince him to stay clean.
“Casey had a hard time asking for help,” he said. “He would distance himself from everyone. He would isolate.”
Casey did try treatment, assuring everyone all the while that he was fine, but his downward spiral with drugs and opioids continued until it was too late.
“We’re not on this planet alone,” Tracy said. “We’re all on this planet for a reason, and that’s to build each other up.” As he encouraged the students to reach out if they need to talk to someone, he added, “This moment doesn’t have to define your life, the past doesn’t have to define your life, it can change.”
‘I think about him everyday’
Jesse Martin, another older brother of Casey spoke next. He shared that he, too, got mixed up in drinking and drug use at an early age, and when he and Casey decided to try heroin together, it was just going to be a one time thing. But then they couldn’t stop. Jesse described a graphic scene during which he, his mother and step-father found Casey dying on the bathroom floor at home and had to revive him. That was one of the six times that he overdosed.
“Since my loss with Casey, I think about him every day,” Jesse said. “Every day I have an emptiness in me that I can’t fill because I lost a brother and a best friend. Me and Casey, he was in recovery and it seemed like he was trying to recover in a way, but that one time, that one relapse was one time too many.” He concluded, “Please think of your loved ones and yourselves and make the right decision.”
Casey’s uncle Jon Salo also spoke, sharing briefly about the impact receiving “that phone call” the day Casey died has on him and other family members. He reflected how he tried to get through to his nephew in the weeks and months leading up to his death and urged the students to really think of how their actions could affect those they love most.
Finally, Casey’s oldest brother, Seth Riihiluoma took the stage. Seth shared how he began using drugs and drinking to fit in with his friends, not realizing his younger siblings were looking up to him. “So the ugly cycle continued down the line,” he said.
But years after his drug use first began, Seth welcomed a daughter into the world and knew he needed to change. “Starting over was so hard,” he said, recalling aloud how he contemplated suicide. But one night he found God and through faith fought his way out of his old lifestyle. He said Casey noticed the change and fought for his own, but he’d always say, “Don’t worry, I got this.”
Then the day Seth feared for so long arrived — his mother called to say his brother was dead.
Gathered around the casket
The following week was a whirlwind of emotions for all. The day of Casey’s funeral, Seth read a eulogy and got to be Casey’s “big brother one last time” before they “lowered him down to the ground and walked away and left him there.”
Seth has never been the same. Every day he misses his brother’s sporadic phone calls, his big smile and the energy he brought to any room.
“Casey was an addict, but he was also much more,” he said. He then read for the students messages left behind by loved ones on Casey’s Facebook account before concluding, “I don’t think Casey ever really knew how much he was worth, but as we all gathered around his casket, listened to the stories, as we picked up the pieces and walked on with our lives, it has become very, very apparent how much he mattered.” He added, “The hole he left is glaring.”
Seth closed his portion by imploring that the students not to wait until it’s too late — reach out for help whenever and however needed.
“You are not replaceable. You can not be replicated,” he insisted. “Casey did not get a chance to write his story, but you guys still have time to write the rest of yours.”
At that point, Nickila played the 9-1-1 phone call made for Casey on the final day of his life. Students listened solemnly as a friend of Casey’s can be heard describing how he woke up at the Martin residence to find Casey without a pulse. The friend can then be heard running outside onto the street to find out the address before rushing back in to follow the 9-1-1 operator’s instructions to perform CPR.
But CPR would not work that day.
Music then filled the auditorium. Photos of Casey smiling began to fade in and out on the screen. His family sat on stage watching, some with hands over their mouths, others leaning forward, their eyes on the floor.
