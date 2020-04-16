EVELETH — An Eveleth man died earlier this week following an early morning semi accident. On Thursday, the Eveleth Police Department identified the deceased driver as 50-year-old Bradley Adkins of rural Eveleth.

According to a press release Tuesday from the Eveleth Police Department, the semi rolled over at the intersection of Fayal Road and Kimberly Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It was the only vehicle involved.

The semi driver was pinned inside the cab and later found deceased by first responders.

Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen said Thursday the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included: Eveleth Police Department, Eveleth Ambulance, Virginia Ambulance, Eveleth Fire, Fayal Fire, St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, Gilbert Police Department, Armory Shell Towing, and Minnesota State Patrol.

