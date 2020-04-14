EVELETH — A 50-year-old Eveleth man has died following an early morning semi accident. The man has not been identified pending family notification.
According to a press release from the Eveleth Police Department, the semi rolled over at the intersection of Fayal Road and Kimberly Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
It was the only vehicle involved.
The semi driver was pinned inside the cab and later found deceased by first responders.
“No further information will be released at this time,” stated Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen over email Tuesday afternoon. “A tragic accident and our hearts go out to family and friends for their loss.”
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Responding agencies included: Eveleth Police Department, Eveleth Ambulance, Virginia Ambulance, Eveleth Fire, Fayal Fire, St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, Gilbert Police Department, Armory Shell Towing, and Minnesota State Patrol.
