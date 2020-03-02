Changes to Essentia Health-Deer River’s obstetrics (OB) unit has led to collaboration with another local hospital—Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids. The two organizations have come together to determine a way to best serve their patient populations in regards to their birthing needs.
Essentia Health-Deer River phased out their obstetrical services in November 2019, according to Media Relations Specialist Louie St. George III. This followed a “sunsetting” period that lasted six months. St. George explained the decision was discussed during the preceding year and was made due to a number of challenges.
“We were not immune to the national trend of a smaller percentage of family physicians coming out of residency with the capability and desire to provide the full spectrum of obstetrical care. In Minnesota, over one-third of rural hospitals have stopped providing OB care in the past 15 years,” said St. George. “As our number of deliveries had slowly decreased over the past decade, it was also difficult to provide our nursing staff with enough training and experience. Our goal is to always provide outstanding patient care. Thus, most importantly this decision was made in the best interests of our patients.”
As these conclusions were drawn, representatives from Grand Itasca met with Dr. Jared Lund of Essentia Health-Deer River to discuss the best plan for patients affected by the changes. Together the organizations decided Deer River providers would maintain their patient’s prenatal needs, according to Marketing Generalist Jillian DeChaine at Grand Itasca. Patients now transition to working with a physician at Grand Itasca for their pregnancy so they can get to know their providers before delivery. When a patient is discharged from Grand Itasca after delivery, they will resume their postpartum and newborn care with their Essentia Health-Deer River provider.
“This partnership allows us to meet the patient’s needs while maintaining continuity of care with their Deer River provider,” stated Dr. Dan Soular, VPMA at Grand Itasca.
Additionally, Essentia Health-Deer River hosted forums for discussion and outreach with their clinical staff, local board and community groups to communicate the changes and gain input.
“We felt that, locally, Grand Itasca Hospital provides excellent obstetrical care. Upon our decision to stop providing deliveries, we have met with Grand Itasca administration and clinical OB staff to help open a more robust dialogue and develop a referral process to better coordinate care,” St. George stated.
This change was not taken lightly by the staff of Essentia Health-Deer River.
“We want the community to know that it was after much deliberation that we came to the decision to end delivery services in Deer River. There was some anticipated grieving among our staff and our community. Our physicians, nursing staff, anesthesia providers, surgical staff and others did amazing work to continue to provide obstetrical care for as many years as they did, in spite of these challenges,” said St. George. “Our energy and resources will now be redirected to serving our patients in other ways as we continue to respond to our community’s evolving needs. We will be able to focus on those services that will meet the broad needs of our community.”
In the Grand Rapids area, expecting mothers still have a variety of obstetrical care options. Hospitals in the nearby area offering labor and delivery services include Grand Itasca, Essentia Health-Virginia and Hibbing Fairview. Lynette How, practical nursing program director at Itasca Community College commented on the collaboration between Grand Itasca and Essentia Health-Deer River.
“I am proud of the commitment of our local healthcare facilities to its rural populations,” How stated. “The movement to collaborate with healthcare services to continue to provide quality care showcases the compassion and steadfast goal of serving our local needs.”
How has worked for Essentia Health and Grand Itasca as a registered nurse (RN) and is a current member of the Essentia Health-Deer River Board. She noted there is a high need for OB nurses in Minnesota, as well as a high need for healthcare professionals of all levels throughout rural Minnesota. Working with ICC students and local high school students, How has a unique perspective on the upcoming workforce.
“OB is the most popular stated career goal in every class that I have been part of,” said How. “I also work with the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) healthcare pathway to expose high school students to the wide array of healthcare professions. Obstetrics is a popular specialty in this population also.”
How added that a majority of the students she works with say they plan to live and work in rural Minnesota.
“Our program as a whole speaks to the importance of healthcare professionals in the rural areas. We partner with rural facilities to integrate all students to the rural healthcare environment - hospitals, clinics, home care, hospice, schools, skilled nursing facilities,” How commented.
A research study done by the Chartis Center for Rural Health in Massachusetts revealed 12% of rural hospitals stopped providing OB services from 2011 and 2018. Additionally, the analysis found only 46% of rural hospitals in America provide labor and delivery services. Minnesota had 13 rural hospital OB units close during this period.
However, the analysis also found, “most rural providers in the state still provide maternity services (55 hospitals, or 57%). Women of reproductive age in rural Minnesota still see among the highest access to maternity care (based on the ratio of providers to population).”
Dr. Soular is confident in the ability of Grand Itasca to meet the needs of the community. Currently Grand Itasca has three OB/GYNs and will have a fourth joining in November. Additionally, five family physicians provide OB care. Grand Itasca is currently working to extend their coverage to International Falls and Bigfork.
“I feel that we are in a great place to meet the OB/GYN needs of our community,” said Soular.
He continued, “While many facilities have had to decrease their OB/GYN coverage, we have seen the opposite at Grand Itasca. I am thankful to the physicians that have built our program. Through their dedication, teamwork and success in building a welcoming environment we have been able to recruit and retain our highly skilled physicians in this time of a national provider decline.”
After contacting Bigfork Valley Hospital, Chief Operating Officer Angela Kleffman stated, “Outpatient OB/GYN clinic services are available in our specialty clinic with two outreach providers, Dr. Lane Meyer from Fairview Range and Dr. Scott Johnson from Grand Itasca. This includes prenatal care, but we do not offer labor and delivery services on our campus.”
For more information on rural access to OB services throughout the United States, visit https://www.ivantageindex.com/declining-access-to-ob-in-rural-communities/
