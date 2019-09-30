Essentia announces provider change at Chisholm clinic

CHISHOLM — Chisholm’s only medical clinic is expecting a change in providers.
Essentia Health recently announced that Dr. William Durie, who has served the clinic for more than three decades, is set to put in his last day at the clinic on Oct. 14. Durie started at Essentia on July 31, 1998, and has been the healthcare provider at the clinic the entire time.
In his absence, Tabitha Garner, a nurse practitioner started patients on Mondays and Thursdays last month at the Chisholm clinic, according to Louie St. George III, media relations specialist at Essentia Health, in a press release.
The arrangement is temporary as the company looks for a long-term provider for the clinic, St. George said.
As for the number of days the clinic will be open in the future, St. George provided the following statement in an email last Thursday.
“We'll evaluate this moving forward. Based on what the response is to these changes, we'll reassess staffing and the schedule. Our main goal is providing the best access to care for patients, and we're always exploring ways to most effectively do that.”
No jobs are expected to be affected, and staff will be deployed in other capacities and at other clinics if needed, he said.
Dr. Thomas Witt, Regional Practices Chair at Essentia, shared his own thoughts on Durie’s departure.
“We want to thank Dr. Durie for his service to Essentia Health and the care he has provided to patients in the Chisholm community,” Witt said. “While his departure leaves a void, we are thrilled to welcome Tabitha — we want to make this transition as seamless as possible for our patients, and thus care also is available at our clinics in Hibbing and Virginia.”
Patients who have an appointment with Durie after Oct. 14 will be contacted by Essentia to reschedule with a different provider.
