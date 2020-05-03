Ensuring safe use

Mountain Iron Head Librarian Anna Amundson wears a mask and gloves as she cleans each returned item to the library Friday afternoon. Amundson set up a system to ensure everything going out of the library is safe for use. The library will begin offering curbside pickup starting on Monday.

 Mark Sauer

