Friendsgiving feast

The first graders at Washington Elementary had a Friendsgiving feast in the school gymnasium Wednesday, Nov. 27. Four classes came together with their handmade placemats, and watched a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, talked about what they were thankful for and enjoyed a feast that was modeled after the one that Charlie Brown created in the movie.

 Hannah White

