Enjoying a peaceful day

A buck mills around in the expansive Sax-Zim Bog Tuesday afternoon enjoying the quiet before Saturday's statewide firearm deer season opener.

 A. Paul Sajevic

A buck mills around in the expansive Sax-Zim Bog Tuesday afternoon enjoying the quiet before Saturday’s statewide firearm deer season opener.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments