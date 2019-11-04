HIBBING — Suits and ties are standard attire at Metro Sales, Inc.—a dress code respected by employees and enforced by Jerry Mathwig, company founder and president. Fifty years ago, Mathwig started dealing paper and toner and built a multi-million dollar company the old-fashioned way—through providing excellent customer service and technical support. Now he’s selling that company—to his employees.
According to their website, Metro Sales has grown to be “one of the top ten independently owned providers of office imaging technology in the United States.” Headquartered in Richfield, the company has branch offices in Duluth, Mankato, Owatonna, Rochester, St. Cloud and Hibbing as well as one in Fargo, N.D. and Hudson, Wis.
Earlier this month, Mathwig announced that Metro Sales is transitioning ownership to its employees through the creation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Eligible employees will share beneficial ownership in the growth of the company.
In the company’s press release, Mathwig stated, “The employees built the company with the help of our customers, and I wanted to further reward them for their contribution. This ESOP allows employees the opportunity to share in the profits they helped create.”
Hibbing Metro Sales Branch Manager Kevin Berg said that Mathwig is in his 70’s yet has no plans for retirement anytime soon, and that the transition will happen over time. “He has been a generous mentor,” Berg said. “He cares that the people that he employs will be able to retire.”
According to the National Center for Employee Ownership, an ESOP is a fairly common structure for broad-based employee ownership in the United States. “An ESOP is a type of retirement plan, similar to a 401(k) plan that invests primarily in company stock and holds its assets in trusts for employees.” The website’s explanation continues, “ESOP participants (employees) accrue shares in the plan over time, and are paid out by having their shares bought back, typically after they leave the company.”
Berg said he opened the Hibbing office in 2005 and splits his time between the Hibbing and Duluth offices. Including himself, there are eight employees, including five technicians, who office out of Hibbing location.
What started out as a paper-and-toner shop has grown to be a high-tech document management business that has a team of nearly 300 people working across a tri-state area. Metro sales specializes in selling Ricoh copiers and printers as well as providing support for high-tech document management support at the software and security level.
It seems as though Mathwig’s core “old-fashioned” values has paid off well for the company and its employees. The company’s business philosophy, focuses not only on delivering a quality product with great service, but also keeping morale high throughout the company. “We challenge employees to fulfill their potential by providing training opportunities [to] grow personally and professionally,” the website states.
“We have hardly any turnover here,” Berg said. “I’ve never seen a company with so much tenure, the average is about 12 years and I’m still at the low-end of the spectrum with 17 years.”
The company’s press release states that the shift to the ESOP will not change the managing structure—Mathwig will continue in his role as President. “This ESOP is designed as a long-term retirement benefit, to keep making the company grow and reward the employees that do the hard work,” Matwig said.
“It’s so nice for Jerry to give back,” Berg said. “It’s just one more piece that makes for a nice career,” he continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.