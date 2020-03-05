ELY — After passing a resolution to express support for Twin Metals and PolyMet Mining and opposition of a federal bill aimed at banning a federal copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the Ely City Council tabled discussion from five individuals proposing a resolution saying that the city “does not support a boycott” of the Bois Forte Band’s Fortune Bay Resort Casino or other businesses.
A sea of individuals from across the Iron Range arrived in the old iron ore city of 3,460 residents living at the entry point of the Boundary Waters. Many people brought pro-mining signs as they filled the 98-seat Council Chambers and overflowed into the adjacent hallway. That there exists a split in opinions on copper-nickel mining here was an understatement.
Ely Mayor Chuck Novak cited Robert’s Rules of Order — a procedural guideline for bodies of government — when saying the council would not take action on the resolution that night. “We want to make sure it’s done right, so there’s no caveats or catch 22s,” Novak said, before putting forth a motion to bring the item to the next council meeting on March 31.
Councilor Jerome Debeltz argued that one of the authors of the resolution, Becky Rom, the national chairwoman for the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters leading the effort to stop copper-nickel mining near the community, is not an city resident and that he “would rather have someone from the city of Ely talk to us because they pay taxes.” A native of Ely, Rom said she now lives in the nearby Morse Township but she operates a non-profit business on main street and pays taxes in town.
Carol Orban, a resident of Ely, said the group should be granted the 15 minutes they believed were alloted when they submitted the resolution into the council last week after orally presenting it to the council the previous week.
After a contentious back-and-forth, councilors unanimously supported the mayor’s stance and voted in favor of hearing the item for their next meeting. (Councilor Angela Campbell was absent).
After the vote, Rom again approached the the elected officials and accused the mayor and councilors of acting in a “discriminatory pattern and behavior,” in refusing to immediately hear her comments. Some members of the crowd booed her statement. Rom pushed on. “May I proceed to make my comments?”
The city council fumbled to address the heated situation. Councilor Ryan Callen opined that the resolution was informally submitted and should be formalized before the group could speak on the matter. “I’m under a time crunch tonight, so I’m ready to move on,” said City Councilor Heidi Omerza, who later detailed how she planned to watch her son play in a basketball game. Councilor Albert Forsman said that “it would behoove us to make sure we are proceeding fairly,” and looked to the city attorney for her advice.
“It is an equal opportunity event,” City Attorney Kelly Klun offered, adding the council did not usually take immediate action on resident-proposed resolutions. “...I understand her concerns about equal opportunity. Whether the council has determined whether there’s been equal opportunity is in your purview.”
The mayor stopped the exchanges by re-stating that councilors would take up the item at the end of the month. “This isn’t a platform or whatever,” he said. “I’m going to go by the Robert’s Rules.”
A wave of boos erupted in the room and the word “chicken” circulated among the crowd.
The boycotting of Fortune Bay
The resolution proposed by Rom and Orban, along with Betty Firth, Peta Barrett and Steve Pigaris — all residents or business owners in Ely — comes as politicians and business groups continue to boycott the Bois Forte Band-owned Fortune Bay after six Ojibwe bands forming the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe voted to write a letter in support of federal bill H.R. 5998, sponsored by Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents the Fourth Congressional District in Minnesota.
The letter dated Jan. 31 expresses opposition to Twin Metals Minnesota, a company owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, which seeks to build an underground copper-nickel mine near Ely.
It states the watershed of the Boundary Water, in the 1854 Ceded Territory, “is comprised of vast area of pristine interconnected waterways that have been used by the Chippewa for centuries [and] low buffering capacity of water and soil and the interconnection of lakes and streams, make the BWCA watershed particularly vulnerable to the impacts of mining.”
“Three MCT Bands, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage and Bois Forte, retain hunting, fishing, and other usufructuary rights that extend throughout the entire northeast portion of the state of Minnesota under the 1854 Treaty of LaPointe,” the letter continues. “In the Ceded Territory, all the Bands have a legal interest in protecting natural resources and all federal agencies share in the federal government’s trust responsibility to the Bands to maintain those treaty resources.”
After news of the letter spread across the Iron Range, trade unions fixed their eyes on the Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers, who signed the message as the president of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
Siding with friends in the trade unions, State Sen. Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, decided last month to cancel his annual fundraiser at Fortune Bay and The Wilderness golf course. He told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that he was “not going to personally boycott” the in his district near Lake Vermilion in Tower, but said that he needed his “golf event to be successful and people have to come.”
Several days afterward, on Feb. 14, Novak took to Twitter to support Bakk’s canceling his fundraiser and urged other groups including the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board to “follow suit.” “If they’re going to support Betty McCollum on this bill, that means they are against Twin Metals for sure,” he later told the HDT. “We want people to get good jobs and spend their money. Why would they go and spend their money to profit an organization that doesn’t support their way of life?”
On Feb. 18, two days after Novak’s comments were published in the HDT, he got “chastised” by residents and local business owners at an Ely city council meeting, according to an article published in The Timberjay. Novak claimed the HDT misquoted him. At that meeting, Orban asked the mayor, “Did you say that people shouldn’t spend their money to profit an organization that doesn’t support their way of life?” Novak responded, “Maybe something like that. I’ll stand behind a statement like that. If I’m working in the mines and you don’t support the mine, I’m not spending my money there. It’s as simple as that.”
At that time, Rom asked the city of Ely to make a public statement showing they do not support the mayor’s personal views. “I don’t think we want the head of our city government promoting and advocating for the boycotting of any business, in particular, with a tribe that has a government-to-government relationship and is exercising its treaty rights,” she said, according to The Timberjay. Barrett said the mayor had made a “racist move” to support canceling events at the business belonging to the Boise Forte. “They have a right to state their opinion, too. They have lands to protect, too,” she said. “Not 100 percent of this community agrees with you, Mayor Novak, on copper-nickel mining.”
Since that meeting, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce — representing businesses in the Iron Range cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Mountain Iron and Virginia — canceled its annual dinner at Fortune Bay. The 24-member board includes employees of mining and steel companies, such as PolyMet, ArcelorMittal, Cleveland Cliffs and U.S. Steel. Also on the board is State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, who is an employee at Lakehead Constructors, Inc., a contractor for mining and steel industries in the region.
Most recently, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and a local chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association canceled events at the resort and casino as well.
Earlier this week, Chavers told the Star Tribune that neighboring tribes have reached out to her and "it feels good to have their support because they understand our commitment to the land, waters and Mother Earth through our cultural beliefs.” Brian K. Anderson, director of sales at Fortune Bay, told the largest newspaper in Minnesota that the Bois Forte has long held community events while supporting regional chambers of commerce and “it is unfortunate that we're facing this type of backlash, especially for all of the good we've done in our communities.”
The HDT has reached out numerous times to both Chavers and Anderson for comment. But the members of the Bois Forte have declined to talk at this time. Enrolled tribal members have told the HDT that they were opting not to talk about the ongoing boycott out of fear they will fan the anger in the explosion of displeasure toward their business, which employs about 500 Native and non-Native individuals and injects more than $300 million into the regional economy.
When the HDT asked her opinion on the boycott, McCollum a DFLer representing the Fourth Congressional District encompassing St. Paul, wrote in an email last week that she is “proud to stand beside the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and the majority of Minnesotans who agree that sulfide-ore copper mining near the Boundary Waters is a bad idea and that it should be protected.” Posed the same question, Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents the Iron Range and the Bois Forte in the Eighth Congressional District, wrote in an email that “we know that northern Minnesotans overwhelmingly support our mining way of life.” He added, “However, folks are free to do business wherever they prefer just as they are free to oppose or support legislation.”
The HDT reached out several times to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who did not return emails and phone calls as of press time.
The HDT talked to Novak over the phone before the city council meeting Wednesday, and he said that he did not take issue with him being quoted in backing Bakk and pro copper-nickel mining groups like the IRRRB canceling events at Fortune Bay. He noted that he never used the word “boycott” yet acknowledged his saying that groups should “follow suit” and cancel their events. When asked his definition of the word “boycott,” he said “no comment” and added that he “still went to Fortune Bay” himself.
The mayor says he is not a racist
During the public comment period at the Ely City Council meeting on Wednesday night, Rom cited newspaper articles when running through the recent rush of events. She detailed how the Ojibwe bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have treaty rights and that the tribe’s position against copper-nickel mining is consistent with the U.S. Forest Service and “is the same as 60 percent of Minnesotans and 57 percent of Minnesotans who reside in northern Minnesota,” she said referring to data from a recently published Star Tribe/Minnesota Public Radio political survey. “And is a view shared by many residents of the greater Ely area.”
Rom added, “The mayor misrepresented the position of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe; the tribe has not expressed any opposition to operating mines in Minnesota, all of which are taconite mines.” Referring to the resolution put before the city council, she said that “the mayor is holding himself out as speaking for the city of Ely” and “if the city of Ely does nothing, the public will continue to blame Ely for these remarks and attribute them to the city.”
In response, Novak defended himself from a storm of criticism on social media. “My Twitter account says it’s a personal account of the mayor,” he said. “I suspect you and your posse weaponize Twitter.” The mayor said social media users have been commenting on his Twitter page, referring to him as an “elderly” and “white male” and “racist.”
“It doesn’t get more personal than that,” he said, adding that he reads the remarks as “age discrimination” and “racist” and attacking of his gender.
“I’m tired of the insult,” he said. “Insult. Insult. Insult. That’s your tactic. I’m done with this issue.”
Orban stood before the council when saying, “I don’t appreciate being called a posse.” She continued, “I would just ask you to seriously consider this resolution. If you don’t vote for this, it will leave this issue unresolved in the public sphere. I would appreciate as a resident of Ely that the council shows they don’t want to discriminate, they don’t want people in the city of Ely to discriminate against any business.”
Several councilors backed Novak and told the group they needed to apologize for calling him racist. “It goes two ways,” Councilor Debeltz said. “It isn’t my way or the highway.”
Piragis weighed in. “I don’t believe the mayor is racist. I don’t believe Senator Bakk is racist. But when you do what the mayor did, the word ‘racist’ — because of the fact that this is a Native American institution — is going to pop up.” He added, “The mayor, I think, went out of bounds. Our resolution asks as a city councilor that in the future you as representatives of the public have a voice that’s above and beyond the voice of the rest of us. My voice speaks for our business. The mayor’s voice speaks for the city.” He concluded, “This resolution is not a big deal in my opinion. It’s just asking for common decency and a ban on anybody in public service calling for a boycott.”
Orban addressed the mayor once again. “I don’t think what you said was racist. I think your motives were economic...and you were supporting the trades unions...but Twitter is a dangerous tool and I would just hope that not only you but everyone else is a lot more thoughtful of what to say.”
Councilor Al Forsman, sporting a T-shirt with the slogan, “We Support Mining,” spoke up toward the end of the hours long meeting. “I want to point out that the mayor has the right to speak out for himself like the President has the right to speak for himself.” But as far as the resolution is concerned, “I have no objection to it...we are a welcoming and a fair council I think. We are individuals and what we do away from here I don’t think reflects on the whole council.”
