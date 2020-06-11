ELY — The popular Ely Blueberry/Art Festival may have been canceled due to COVID-19. But not to worry.
Those seeking a fix of handmade art and crafts will still have an opportunity to peruse and purchase goods. The festival is essentially still taking place this summer — just in a new way.
This year’s Ely Blueberry/Art Festival will be held virtually.
The online celebration is planned to start Monday and run through July 23.
Each of the 215 vendors and artists who had already signed up to take part in the 40th annual festival are being featured online: on its Facebook page (Facebook.com/BlueberryArtFestvial/).
A link on the page, and at ely.org, will contain a directory of those participants, with the business name, contact information, website or Etsy page, and a description of their work.
Additionally, there will be frequent, probably daily, posts on the festival’s Facebook page highlighting artists and vendors, with several photos of their goods, along with a link to their contact information for pricing and ordering details, said Ellen Cashman, festival coordinator.
“Everyone who wants a feature will get one,” she said.
After Ely’s “signature event” — known for its hand-crafted wares and original artworks — was canceled, organizers decided to try the virtual venue since the festival “is important to so many people, especially the artists and vendors. This is what they do,” Cashman said.
“We decided it’s important to do something to help them so it’s not a total monetary loss for these people.”
And the idea has “ended up being a positive thing,” she noted. “The vendors are so happy we are doing this to support them.”
Cashman said the vendors are not being charged for the virtual festival. “We are doing this as a service to our loyal vendors and artists. We want them back next year for the real thing.”
Which, by the way, is planned for July 23-25, 2021, at Ely’s Whiteside Park.
The response from the public has also been upbeat.
Cashman has received many messages from people, particularly those who live far away, saying “this is the first year I’ll be able to attend” the festival.
Vendors had three options for booth fees when the physical festival was canceled, she added. They could roll the money over to next year’s Blueberry/Art festival, or to the Harvest Moon Festival being planned for the fall, or receive a refund. Many chose to use it toward next summer’s celebration.
Cashman said organizers may keep the vendor/artist directory going in future years, as an additional aspect of the festival, which could “bolster attendance” at the park.
While this will be a difficult year for the Ely shops, restaurants, lodging facilities and businesses that benefitted from the roughly 30,000 people the Blueberry/Art festival draws each summer during the three-day event, “we are way ahead” on planning for next summer’s festivities, Cashman said.
The vendors are excited; the community is excited, she said. “It’s a good thing.”
