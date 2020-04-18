Easter message

St James Episcopal did not hold worship services on site at St James Church on Easter Sunday but Senior Warden Don Hilligoss (pictured) and his spouse,  Dorothy, put up this colorful flag as an Easter message.

 Photo submitted

