In the fall of 2008, first-graders Ethan Copeman and Dominic Marchetti made a decision that would forever change the course of their lives. They joined Cub Scout Pack 16 as Tigers and haven’t looked back.
As Cub Scouts, the boys enjoyed participating in group adventures with their Den and Pack, moving up through the ranks as the elementary school years passed by. As Boy Scouts, Copeman and Marchetti capitalized on opportunities that allowed them to hone their leadership skills, travel, and earn merit badges—all necessary steps on the path to the most prestigious award that a scout can earn—that of Eagle Scout Rank.
Scouts BSA states that the Eagle Scout rank has been in existence since 1912 and represents a milestone of accomplishment that is recognized across the country and across the world, reads the organization’s website.
Earning the Eagle Scout rank is a rigorous task that must be completed before a scout turns 18 years old and after being a Life Scout for a minimum of six months. They must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and successfully plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project that is beneficial to any religious institution, school or community—an organization other than Boy Scouts of America.
The service projects can vary in scope, but must follow a strict progression of steps. Every step of the process requires a series of signatures from leaders within the Scouts BSA organization and the Scouts may not move their projects forward without first obtaining all the required signatures.
Marchetti, who just turned 18 years old a few weeks ago, earned his Eagle Scout status last November. “I could have earned it when I was 15 or 16,” he said, “but things didn’t go as planned.”
Copeman will turn 18 years old next March and is on track to earn his Eagle Scout Status within the next month or two. “Everything will be done by the end of October or Early November,” Copeman said.
•••
Right on Target
For his service project, Marchetti constructed an archery range and backstop at Camp Chicagami in Eveleth. He and his team of volunteers finished construction on it in May 2017.
He had originally planned to build it the previous fall but early-on in the process, it became apparent that it would be better to wait until spring. “We tried to start digging during deer season,” Marchetti’s mother, Susie recalled, “but it was too cold. His goal was to have it completed before Day Camp in June.”
Marchetti, who has been an archer since elementary school, got the idea for the build at the camp after having to go into the woods to search for far too many stray arrows that had missed their target.
He approached the camp’s caretaker, Randy Nalan with his idea and Nalan was quick to take Marchetti up on the offer. “Randy was all for it,” Marchetti said.
Getting Naylar’s approval was the first step of many. Marchetti had to develop the construction plans for the archery range, find funding sources, and lead a crew of volunteers in the building process. “I had to write a grant application for it,” Marchetti said. “I applied to the Northland Foundation in Duluth, and they said ‘yes.’ It was kind of like writing a book report,” he explained. “Who, what, when, where, why and how?”
“His grant came from the Northland Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy Fund,” Susie added.
“They [Scouts BSA] want you to fundraise for your project, but the grant was enough to cover mine,” Marchetti said. And it also required another level of paperwork, as he was required to keep track of the financials of the whole project and report back to the Northland Foundation.
The archery range provides shelter from the sun for campers honing their shooting skills and also features a ballistics backstop that is made of Kevlar. “The arrows don’t penetrate it, and they just drop to the ground,” Marchetti said.
The weather cooperated the weekend of the build and construction went smoothly. “Mr. [Mark] Pernat volunteered to operate his bobcat for us that day. He drilled the holes that we needed for the 15’ telephone poles that we used,” Marchetti said.
Since construction was completed, Marchetti has been back to the camp several times both as a camper and a camp staff member and is happy to see how the new range is being utilized. “It felt good to see that it was useful,” he said. “The kids like to hang out under it because it provides shade and protects them from the weather.”
“It took about 328 volunteer hours to complete,” said Marchetti’s dad, Dennis, who also serves as a Cub Master for Pack 16.
•••
Retiring the colors
A lifetime curiosity about a pair of folded American flags in his parent’s Balkan house played a small role in Copeman’s plans for his Eagle Scout Service project. Both of Copeman’s maternal grandparents served in the military during World War II—his grandpa served in Okinawa, Japan in the Army, and his grandma was part of the WAVES in the Navy. When they passed away, Copeman’s mother was presented with the colors that were draped over their caskets and have been on display in their home ever since.
“He was curious about them when he was little,” Copeman’s mom, Karen said, “from a young age, he wanted to know why the flag was important.”
Early last spring, Copeman recognized the need for a proper collection box for United States Flags that needed to be retired. “There’s no set place to collect them. The American Legion Post 247 in Chisholm has just kind of a recycling bin they use as a retirement collection box,” Copeman said. “I talked to the Post Commander, Bill Hanegmon, about my idea last May and he was supportive of it.”
“They invited Ethan to their flag retirement ceremony on June 14, Flag Day, and it was just so special,” Karen said.
Copeman is on the homestretch of leading a team in building a pair of collection boxes that will be roughly 4’ tall and will be installed in Chisholm—one at the American Legion Post, and the other at another Chisholm location, “the location’s not completely finalized yet,” he said.
Copeman will be presenting his project to his troop soon. He’s not sure if he’ll be the last one in Hibbing’s Troop 17 to earn the Eagle Scout rank or the first one in the soon-to-be combined Troop that will mix the Scouts in Troop 1 with Troop 17, but either way, he’ll be proud of his accomplishments.
•••
Perseverance and Pride
“Perseverance.” That’s the first word that comes to mind for Copeman as he reflects on his life as a Scout. “Just keep on pushing through to keep on going and sticking to it,” he said. “I wouldn’t take anything back.”
There’s no doubt that the scouting program has left an indelible mark in the hearts of these two young men, as they both reflected on the friendships they have made with like-minded individuals from across the country. Their most memorable adventures included a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure Base in New Mexico where they participated in a 100-mile hike, and participating in the National Jamboree in West Virginia.
They were humble as they mentioned that they were both members of the Order of the Arrow, a kind of National Honor Society for Boy Scouts.
Their parents are so proud of their accomplishments. “It’s been so fun to see how’s he’s matured,” Karen said. “His dad and I are so proud of him.” Dennis and Susie echo similar sentiments.
“I’ve met people I’ll never forget,” Marchetti said.
Copeman’s advice for today’s Cub Scouts is to enjoy it. “You’ll make so many friends and feel connected to your community and school and you’ll take a lot of great trips.” To the kids who are in Scouts his advice is to “Stay involved. Stay active, and don’t let it get away from you. Keep working toward your Eagle Scout while you’re young.”
•••
Cub Scout Sign up Night Ahead
Hibbing area Cub Scout Packs 9, 13 and 16 will be hosting a School Night Registration event on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Lincoln School Cafeteria.
Boys and girls in kindergarten to fifth grade and their parents/guardians are welcome to come to this fun event to learn more about the opportunities that await scouts. Pack registration can also be found online at beascout.scouting.org.
