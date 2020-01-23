Eagle Scout completes project for Chisholm veterans

CHISHOLM — A Boy Scout in Troop 17 of Hibbing has dedicated his Eagle Scout project to helping out the American Legion Post 247.
Ethan Copeman constructed two drop boxes for people to drop off American flags no longer serviceable. The flags collected will be properly disposed of this spring at a ceremony hosted by Post 247 in Chisholm. One box will be located at the entrance to the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center. A site for the second box has yet to be established.
“As I was looking for ideas for a project I came across this need for the community,” Copeman said.
After a full two days of building the boxes with the assistance of his fellow scouts, Copeman turned to his aunt who helped him with the artwork and design. Two additional days were devoted to painting.
When asked about the final product, Copeman said he was pleased with how smoothly everything went and felt joy and a sense of accomplishment upon achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
“It still hasn’t fully sank in,” Copeman said, humbly.
The son of Karen and Dr. Jeffrey Copeman, the younger Copeman has worked his way through the Boy Scouts organization, from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout, earning several merit badges along the way.
Post 247 Commander Bill Hanegemon said the membership at Post 247 is proud of Copeman and is excited that he thought of them for his Eagle Scout project.
“We went from a garbage can to a really nice, professional-looking drop box,” Hanegmon said.
Hanegmon said for the past number of years, the veterans there have facilitated a flag retirement ceremony on June 14, coinciding with Flag Day. Unserviceable flags are accepted throughout the year and receive a proper disposal during the ceremony. Copeman said volunteering at the flag retirement ceremony is an honor, and that he intends to help out again at a ceremony.
