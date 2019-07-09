A Duluth man was injured diving off the cliffs in a mine pit near Gilbert.
Gilbert Police Department identified 26-year-old Aaron Horn as receiving "severe trauma" to his lower legs as a result of the incident, which was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the Genoa Pit.
A caller reported that a male had jumped off a 50-foot cliff and hit a rock below.
Gilbert authorities say Horn was airlifted to a Duluth hospital. Police also said the Genoa Mine Pit is private property and trespassing citations will be issued.
The Gilbert Police Department said Horn suffered "severe trauma" to his legs legs after a cliff-diving incident Monday afternoon in an old mine pit.
Responding agencies included Eveleth Ambulance, the Eveleth Police Department, Virginia Ambulance, Gilbert First Responders, Gilbert Fire Department, Fayal Fire Department, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Minnesota State Patrol.
