VIRGINIA — A man accused of a drive-by shooting in April that left another man injured is seeking to dismiss two of the five charges against him.
Those charges are one set of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault allegations for the drive-by incident. It does not seek to dismiss the other counts of second-degree murder or assault.
Dayton Joseph Konecny, 23, of Mountain Iron, is arguing that one of the victims, identified as “T.J.,” was not involved in the escalation of a so-called business dispute between Konecny and two other men — one being the other victim.
In a motion to dismiss, filed July 8, public defender Keith Shaw details text messages to Konecny from the two men that appear threaten the defendant and his family.
“U better have that 350 u owe me Dayton by the time I see ur a** next otherwise u probably going to sleep u,” said one message from the shooting victim identified as “Q.”
Shaw also releases text message that reference a grandma in slang as “gma” and Q saying he would “[expletive] ur whole life up” to Konency over text.
“Seems to be thorny money issues at the root of this dispute,” Shaw writes. “Business, it would appear.”
Later in the briefing, the attorney writes that the dispute should be limited to “actual combatants” and not bystanders. “The true issue to be litigated should be Mr. Konecny’s use of force in self-defense to the threats that were made against him, and whether that force was reasonable.”
Shaw added that involving T.J. would find someone sympathetic, and that she was not an unwitting innocent bystander. Rather, she someone who had knowledge of the business between the parties.
On Monday, the state responded saying it had fair and reasonable evidence to carry the charges to a trial, adding the state only needed to prove Konecny discharged a firearm — as opposed to an intent to kill anyone — and caused fear by use of a dangerous weapon to uphold the charges for a jury.
Jessica Fralich, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney and lead prosecutor, said text messages from T.J. to Konecny about the shooting were strong evidence that they knew each other and have some sort of relationship, that she saw him at the incident and that shots were fired at her care while she occupied it.
“Given the tenor of the messages, it begs the question if this was in fact a result of bad business dealings or a jealous rage,” Fralich writes.
She goes on to write that suggesting T.J. was not a “good victim” reduced the fear she felt during the incident and brushing her off as a non-victim would be inappropriate. “It is not the State picking victims here, rather the Defendant by his choices picked the victims.”
Fralich points to the evidence that Konecny fired multiple shots “without regard” and only a single shot that struck his intended target. That, she added, made him responsible for the possibility he could have hit and killed multiple targets.
“Unless Defendant wants to provide evidence of his expert marksmanship to prove otherwise, it would be inconceivable to not consider T.J. as a victim in this incident,” Fralich writes.
Konency was arrested May 2 following the April 28 incident near 11th Street S. and 1st Avenue S. in Virginia. Police used traffic cameras to identify a truck that was being driven by Konecny, which was tracked from the Second Avenue Short Stop heading toward the shooting location around the time of the incident.
Konecny and his truck were later located in Gilbert, where police also found a photo of Konecny and T.J. together.
