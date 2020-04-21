Drive-by party held for Hibbing boy

HIBBING — This past Saturday police and firefighters along with community members helped make a birthday special for a boy in Hibbing.
Meaghan Cicmil was trying to plan a birthday celebration for her son, Mikale, who was diagnosed with Autism in June of 2019. Once non-verbal, he had made great strides in the past year and was now speaking three-to-four word sentences. He had come a long way with the help of his speech therapist, special education teacher and family and friends.
Cicmil wanted to make his fourth birthday party something he would remember. But she had trouble planning the event due to Minnesota’s ‘stay-at-home’ order amid the spread of the coronavirus.
So, she began focusing on her son’s interests; she wanted to give him “something money couldn’t buy,” she said. She arrived at the idea: “Mikale is so fascinated by fire trucks that he takes his Hot Wheels fire truck with him to bed every night.”
Cicmil phoned the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department and requested that officers, firefighters and first responders drive by last Saturday. She also put a message out on social media for friends and community members to join the drive by celebration.
The birthday party was a success. The fire department arrived with their big truck and lights. The police had its flashing lights on their squad cars. All of the vehicles paraded past Mikale’s house on Saturday and gave him a birthday parade to remember.
“He absolutely loved it — he’s big nito all the lights and big trucks and he loves fire trucks, always has,” Cicmil said.
