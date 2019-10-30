VIRGINIA — Downtown businesses were shaken during an accident last week, but while damage remains, they are open for business again on Chestnut Street.
Following the accident, a wall collapse resulting from the demolition of the Northland Building, several businesses on the 300 block of Chestnut Street had to close for several days. They have now all reopened, although structural damage has yet to be repaired.
Part of a brick wall of the Northland Building that ran along an adjacent alley fell, causing damage to utilities and several businesses as crews moved forward on tearing down the now-vacant former St. Louis County government building.
Jue’s Restaurant and Lounge at 312 Chestnut was open for lunch on Tuesday.
“We had to close up that day but we are back up and open now,” said Manager Nancy Kwiatkowski. She pointed a customer toward a seat while motioning to the fresh buffett. “We have been getting constant phone calls. We are open!”
Next door, at Rocks the Jewelers located at 314 Chestnut Street, owners Jim and Julianne Paulsen saw the accident happen. Julianne showed off the window in the back of the building where she and Jim Paulsen watched the demolition accident.
“The catepillar with the tractor arm was bracing the wall on this side,” she said motioning to a spot in the alley. “Then it moved to brace on the side of the new county building.”
They watched as the wall collapsed. “We watched it in slow motion come through our building.”
“Rocks was not hit,” she said nonetheless showing stress fractures on the walls, “but our other building was.”
The Paulsens also own 316 Chestnut, where they manufacture jewelry for their company Strellman’s Dramatic Jewelry, and that building was severely damaged.
Following the wall collapse, debris came through the roof and bricks smashed through the ceiling of one room.
Pointing up to the damage, Paulsen showed where the roof had been tarped and the structure shored up so it wouldn’t collapse. The business is currently “in a holding pattern” while plans for construction and cleaning are made.
“We cannot produce jewelry until this is fixed,” Paulsen explained, noting the jewelry making space is covered in dust. Normally abuzz with activity and machines, molds and wax sit by, waiting. . “The level of dust is contaminating. The wax has to be completely clean in the mold or it makes the gold porous and you get pitting,” she explains, holding up crumbling metal. “We manufacture for over 300 retailers throughout the U.S.”
Motioning to a list of orders, Paulsen listed states waiting: Virginia, Iowa, Oregon, Florida, Washington and Illinois. “These jewelers are all waiting for their Christmas orders.”
On top of that, this also impacts products that are normally stocked by Rocks for the upcoming holiday season. Following the accident, Paulsen recalled the smell of gas and the evacuation of their employees. The Virginia Fire Department evacuated the apartments rented above the business.
Next door at Pep’s Bake Shop, 318 Chestnut Street, bricks came through their back window and the smell of gas sent employees evacuating their building, too.
“That window was glass blocks and bricks came right through to the kitchen,” explained Allison and Laura Collins, while taking a break from baking late Tuesday morning.
The day of the accident, the gas line that had been broken during the accident, the gas line for this building, was repaired. “It was huge that we had electricity back up that day,” said Laura Collins. “The fridges and freezers would have been a nightmare.”
Days following the incident, the team fried and baked out of the Italian Bakery, owned by Joe and Betty Prebonich and operated by Paul Prebonich, family members to the Collins clan.
“We had to clean to make the kitchen food safe,” said Allison Collins. “It took a lot of elbow grease.”
The hole has been boarded up and a temporary venting system installed so the business can again fry homemade donuts.
Although the business is now open and operating from the building, at some point extensive repairs will need to be made. The accident caused a several-inch shift in the building’s back wall, creating cracks in the walls, plus the destroyed window.
Virginia Floral Company is the next business, located at 320 Chestnut Street. That building, too, has stress cracks and possible roof damage from bricks falling from neighboring buildings.
“This whole process of the Northland Building’s demolition has been extremely frustrating. I just have to keep in mind it will end. When all is said and done, it will be a good thing,” said owner Mary Jo Ralston on Tuesday morning.
“The demolition accident was extremely unfortunate,” she said carefully choosing her words. “I am very grateful no one was hurt because it could have been so much worse.”
Due to the demolition, it has been difficult for the business to receive and send deliveries through the front door. Cardboard piles up until it is safe to enter the alley. These difficulties have only been exacerbated by the accident.
“This too will pass,” Ralston said. “It sucks, it really does.”
China Buffet owner, Jin Huadong, said that she had just opened for the lunch buffet when the power went off because of the accident.
“So we closed,” said Huadong, “but the building is pretty OK.”
Insurance adjusters inspected the buildings last week. Business owners are waiting for those reports to hear when they can begin fixing the structures.
“The Virginia Fire and Police Departments were fantastic,” said Julianne Paulsen. “And everyone is safe,” added Jim Paulsen.
Nodding they agreed. “That is the main thing.”
