Downtime

Terry and Dan Alsakar clean windows outside the T & T Dom bar Monday in Chisholm.  Gov. Tim Walz last week extended an order, closing all bars in the state until May 1. The Alsakars, like some other bar owners in the state, are using the downtime to catch up on projects.

 Marie Tolonen

Terry and Dan Alsakar clean windows outside the T & T Dom bar Monday in Chisholm. Gov. Tim Walz last week extended an order, closing all bars in the state until May 1. The Alsakars, like some other bar owners in the state, are using the downtime to catch up on projects.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments