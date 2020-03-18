Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $250 to the United for Veterans program through the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday, March 11. The donation will be used towards a week of veteran-focused programming and events on the Iron Range. Pictured from the United for Veterans program are Erin Shay, Chris Magnusson, Jerry Forsberg, Susan Forsberg and Michelle Lampton. Pictured from the Security State Bank Foundation are Genica Munter, Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Chris Westin, Taylor Slattery, Kim Thomas and Ashley Adams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.