Donation for vets

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $250 to the United for Veterans program through the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday, March 11.  The donation will be used towards a week of veteran-focused programming and events on the Iron Range.  Pictured from the United for Veterans program are Erin Shay, Chris Magnusson, Jerry Forsberg, Susan Forsberg and Michelle Lampton.  Pictured from the Security State Bank Foundation are Genica Munter, Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Chris Westin, Taylor Slattery, Kim Thomas and Ashley Adams.

 photo submitted

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $250 to the United for Veterans program through the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday, March 11. The donation will be used towards a week of veteran-focused programming and events on the Iron Range. Pictured from the United for Veterans program are Erin Shay, Chris Magnusson, Jerry Forsberg, Susan Forsberg and Michelle Lampton. Pictured from the Security State Bank Foundation are Genica Munter, Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Chris Westin, Taylor Slattery, Kim Thomas and Ashley Adams.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments