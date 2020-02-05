$500 donation

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $500 to the Fairview Hearts for Hospice Program on Monday, Jan. 27. Pictured from left,  Gary Oie, Kim Thomas, Genica Munter; Jeanne Fairbanks, Karly Olson and Tracy Salin from the Fairview Hearts for Hospice Program; Ashley Adams, Taylor Slattery and Chris Westin.

 Photo submitted

