$100 donation

Renee Anderson Milton, right, American Assocation of University Women (AAUW) member, presents a donation of $100 to Mandie Aalto, executive director of Advocates for Family Peace, from proceeds from the annual AAUW book sale. This year's book sale will be from Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 2. Advocates for Family Peace provides advocacy for victims of domestic violence.

 Photo submitted

