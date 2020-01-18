Donation made

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $600 to the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Pictured are Gary Oie, Taylor Slattery, Ashley Adams, Judy Kelly from the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program, Kim Thomas and Chris Westin.

 Photo submitted

