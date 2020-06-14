CHISHOLM — It’s been 17 years since LeeAnna “Beaner” Warner was last seen in her neighborhood in Chisholm.
On June 14, 2003, Warner, then 5 years old, was headed out to a friend’s house and never returned home.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner this past week told the Tribune Press that his department continues to receive tips on the case, and follows up on them.
“I wish I had something new to report,” Manner replied when asked about any new developments in the disappearance case.
Manner said it’s important that his department continues to follow up on every lead in order to solve this case. Even if someone feels the lead they have may be old information, the CPD still wants to hear from them.
He also talked about the importance of keeping the case in the public spotlight.
“We want to keep this fresh in people’s minds to make sure the memory of LeeAnna never fades,” Manner said.
Warner was last seen by her parents at 5:30 p.m. when they assumed she went to a friend’s house one block away from their home at 19 S.W. Second St. She was reported to be wearing a denim dress with a flower earring with a red garnet stone, and was barefoot when she left the house.
Thousands of leads have been called in since the case began in 2003. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to her recovery, yet the case remains unsolved.
An age-progressed photo was released about eight years ago of Warner at what she may have looked like at age 15. No recent updates have been made available.
Individuals with information can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, the Chisholm Police Department at 218-254-7915, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 1-651-793-7000 or by dialing 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.