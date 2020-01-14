Dinner donation

MJ's Lodge and Resort, Swan Lake, held a community Thanksgiving Day Dinner open to all families in the Pengilly-Nashwauk area. The dinner was free to families, however a free will offering of either food items or a cash donation to Neighbors Helping Neighbors food shelf in Nashwauk was suggested. Forty-six pounds of food, as well as $1,990 in cash, was collected for the food shelf. Pictured are the employees and family members who volunteered their time to prepare and serve the dinner. MJ's Lodge and Resort is owned and operated by Jan and Mike Edman, Pengilly.

 Photo submitted

MJ’s Lodge and Resort, Swan Lake, held a community Thanksgiving Day Dinner open to all families in the Pengilly-Nashwauk area. The dinner was free to families, however a free will offering of either food items or a cash donation to Neighbors Helping Neighbors food shelf in Nashwauk was suggested. Forty-six pounds of food, as well as $1,990 in cash, was collected for the food shelf. Pictured are the employees and family members who volunteered their time to prepare and serve the dinner. MJ’s Lodge and Resort is owned and operated by Jan and Mike Edman, Pengilly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments