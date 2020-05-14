Dental scholarships

Jennifer Enich and Colton Hudelson were recently awarded the Dr. Michael Till-Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarships.  Pictured in the back row, from left, are:  Dr. Carl Schneider, former Executive Director of Northern Minnesota Dental, Dr. Michael Zakula, Chairman of Till Scholarship Committee, and Dr. Jason Berg, President of Northern Minnesota Dental. In the front row, are: Dr. Gary Anderson, Dean U of M School of Dentistry, Colton Hudelson, Jennifer Enich and Dr. Michael Till, former Dean U of M School of Dentistry.

 Photo Submitted

