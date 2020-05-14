Jennifer Enich and Colton Hudelson were recently awarded the Dr. Michael Till-Northern Minnesota Dental Scholarships. Pictured in the back row, from left, are: Dr. Carl Schneider, former Executive Director of Northern Minnesota Dental, Dr. Michael Zakula, Chairman of Till Scholarship Committee, and Dr. Jason Berg, President of Northern Minnesota Dental. In the front row, are: Dr. Gary Anderson, Dean U of M School of Dentistry, Colton Hudelson, Jennifer Enich and Dr. Michael Till, former Dean U of M School of Dentistry.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.