Denim Day donation

Security State Bank employees raised $250 for Angel Fund during Denim Day on Oct. 11. Employees paid to sport casual clothes while donating to a good cause. Seen here, from left, are: SSB employees Dorothy Bjelland, Kim Thomas, Chris Westin, Mary Jivery, Greg Hoag and Genica Munter; Angel Fund Directors Robin Cicmil and Kari Kilen; SSB employees Aaron Clusiau, Shannon Chapman, Jerry Wallis and Shannon Plombon; and Angel Fund Director Kelly Grinsteinner. Angel Fund offers financial assistance to Northern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. Learn more, donate or find an application at www.angelfundrange.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.