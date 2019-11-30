Delivering donations

Girl Scout Troop 1720 of Hibbing visited Range Regional Animal Rescue on Tuesday. The girls delivered donations that they collected, and braided dog toys that they made at a meeting. The girls had a blast interacting with the amazing animals! Back row: Cara, Ava, Kendra, Taylor, Aubrey, Marley. Front row: Brooke, Navi, Khloe

 Photo submitted

Girl Scout Troop 1720 of Hibbing visited Range Regional Animal Rescue on Tuesday. The girls delivered donations that they collected, and braided dog toys that they made at a meeting. The girls had a blast interacting with the amazing animals! Back row: Cara, Ava, Kendra, Taylor, Aubrey, Marley. Front row: Brooke, Navi, Khloe.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments