Decorating for Halloween

Pictured are Brisa and Elia raking up the leaves in their yard in Hibbing Friday afternoon and turning the fall foliage into decorations with Halloween pumpkin printed bags.

 Hannah White

Pictured are Brisa and Elia raking up the leaves in their yard in Hibbing Friday afternoon and turning the fall foliage into decorations with Halloween pumpkin printed bags.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments