It’s that time of year for Iron Range based candidates to file for local city primary elections.
As of Thursday, three individuals from Hibbing have filed for positions on the City Council, according to emails from city clerk Mary Ann Kepler. There are currently three open council seats for Ward 3, Ward 4 and the Council Member at Large. All are four-year terms.
The filing period opened on May 19 and is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
Incumbent City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman filed last week to represent Ward 3. She already has one opponent in Jason Johnson who filed last week for candidacy as well.
Incumbent John Schweiberger filed this week for the at-large seat on the council. Other offices up for election are Council Ward 4, currently held by Jay Hildenbrand. He has not yet filed for candidacy.
The Hibbing City Clerk’s office will continue to receive candidate filings for city council by appointment. City Hall remains closed due to previously set precautions made to curb the spread of the coronavirus. If interested in making an appointment to file for candidacy, call 218-312-1562 or 218-262-3486 or email, mkepler@ci.hibbing.mn.us. There is a $5 filing fee.
Meanwhile, three seats are open on Chisholm City Council.
City Councilors Tracy Campbell, Jim Varda and Travis Vake have all filed in hopes of staying on the council.
Campbell was reelected to her second term in 2016. Varda was elected to his first term in 2016. Vake was elected for two years, and is completing a term started by Mary Jo Rahja who was appointed mayor when Todd Scaia resigned.
As of Thursday afternoon two candidates had filed for office, including Vake and Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja.
Candidates may file for office until 5 p.m. June 2 at City Hall. There is a $2 filing fee.
A previous post from the City of Chisholm noted that the information on filing was based on current law. It went on to state that the Legislature and the governor may take actions that could affect some of the processes due to the COVID-19 situation.
Citizens with questions have been asked to contact the city clerk’s office at 218-254-7902.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.