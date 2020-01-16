VIRGINIA — Temperatures that reached as low as 20-below zero Thursday morning didn’t slow down members of the Teamsters Local 320 union from continuing the picket line in St. Louis County.
Heavy coats, burn barrels — and in the case of Teamsters in Cook — an ice castle kept the union members warm, as county supervisors and other qualified non-union workers manned the snow plows.
“Everyone is just fighting for everyone,” said a representative for the Teamsters in Cook, where 25 members were on strike. “Everyone is in good moods. Everybody is doing good and willing to stay in it for the long haul.”
The union reported that across garages in Cook, Hibbing, Virginia, Duluth and the rest of the county, picketing workers have not crossed the picket line.
No talks are scheduled between the Teamsters and St. Louis County, according to county spokesperson Dana Kazel, who said the “Last Best Final Offer” is still “on the table should they change their mind.”
At 6,680 square miles, St. Louis County is the largest county in Minnesota, and the largest in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River. Here, the 168 union members are responsible for plowing 3,300 miles of road stretching from Lake Superior to the U.S.-Canadian border.
A few inches of snow blanketed the county Wednesday, but barring a last-minute deal, the strike will be ongoing as a major winter snowstorm bringing up to 1-foot of snow is possible in parts of the county through the weekend, putting extra pressure on the makeshift plow crew.
Kazel said crews were finishing plowing Thursday while preparing for the snow storm.
“Plowing yesterday went as well as, if not better, than we could hope,” she said. “We had about 35 plows out county-wide, and they did a great job.”
This is the first strike in the county in recent memory, with both sides having described a plow strike in 2011 that was called off after a last-minute deal was reached.
It follows more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. In mid-December, the Teamsters Local 320 voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike. The union waited until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, before filing an intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County.
Last Saturday, St. Louis County made its “Last Best Final Offer,” a three-year contract proposal including base wage increases of 2 percent, with an additional $0.55 per hour in 2020 and 2.25 in both 2021 and 2022. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate — nearly 4 percent higher — for new snowplow operators, and other revisions to wage schedule. Employees would receive wage increases of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent and scheduled paid step increases averaging 3.8 percent. Despite agreeing on several terms, the two sides could not agree on a sick leave accrual cap.
The county said the contract offer also addresses union concerns about recruiting new hires, noting through the life of the contract, an employee hired in 2019 would see a 42 percent wage increase.
Teamsters on strike have found support outside the picket lines from fellow unions. In Cook, Teamsters reported people dropping off food and beverages while offering their support, including members of the United Steelworkers Local 1938 stopping by.
On Twitter, the International Union of Operating Engineers, the largest construction union in Minnesota, also weighed in with support.
“Local 49 stands with the St. Louis County Teamsters — St. Louis County Board needs to settle this dispute and respect their workers,” tweeted Jason George, business manager and financial secretary for the 49ers.
