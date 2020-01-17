HIBBING — The 168 St. Louis County employees who have spent the last week picketing outside various Public Works garages say the Teamsters Local 320 strike has a simple message: The union and county management need to return to the negotiating table.
On Friday afternoon, the Teamsters Local 320 released a statement saying their regional leaders “demand” that County Administrator Kevin Gray resume mediation with the union.
The union called attention to a reported winter storm warning for 6-9 inches of snow over the weekend across the Iron Range and in Duluth. “The folks out on the picket lines want to be working,” Brian Aldes, Teamsters Local 320 Secretary Treasurer and Principal Officer, according to the statement. “Public safety is at risk and it’s now past time for the county to call the union back into mediation.”
Among other responsibilities, the union members plow 3,300 miles of road in St. Louis County, the largest county by total land mass in Minnesota stretching 6,860 square miles from Lake Superior to the U.S.-Canada border. As the strike continues, county management has been paying supervisors and licensed worked manning the plows. “We had about 35 plows out county-wide, and they did a great job,” county communications manager Dana Kazel said this week.
As 20 union members were packing up their protest signs Friday afternoon in front of the county Public Works garage off Highway 169 in Hibbing, heavy equipment operator Todd Lopac told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that their fight is to increase pay for post-retirement healthcare costs. He mentioned how at least two presidential candidates, one congressman and two county commissioners have visited picket lines to the county garages spread across the largest county in Minnesota.
He also described how St. Louis County Commission Chair Mike Jugovich met with union members in Hibbing that morning and told the snowplow drivers, mechanics and maintenance staff he too wants the union and county management to start talking again. “We’ve been wanting to talk to him so it meant a lot and everybody here thanked him,” Lopac told the HDT. “We told him to push the issue and lets go. It would be the best thing for everybody.”
During a phone interview, Jugovich told the HDT that he visited picket lines at Public Works garages throughout his county district, including those in Hibbing, Meadowlands, Floodwood and Brookston. “I never crossed the picket lines,” he said. “I stopped and said hello. I’m just checking in.”
When asked whether he supported the Teamsters Local 320 in Hibbing, Jugovich said that “the whole county board supports the Teamsters.” He continued, “We’re just in a difficult position. We want the best for St. Louis County and that means getting them back to work. We all want the same thing. Hopefully they get back to the table soon.”
This is the first Teamsters strike in the county, with both sides having described a near plow strike in 2011 that was called off after a last-minute deal was reached. The current strike follows more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. Last month, the union voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike. The union waited until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, before filing an intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County.
Last Saturday, County Administrator Gray made the “Last Best Final Offer,” a three-year contract proposal including base wage increases of 2 percent, with an additional $0.55 per hour in 2020 and $2.25 in both 2021 and 2022. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate — about 4 percent higher — for new snowplow operators, and other revisions to wage schedules.
Despite agreeing on several terms, the two sides could not agree on a sick leave accrual cap.
The union sought to increase the maximum sick leave accrual from 1,150 to 1,500 hours. The county rejected the proposal and offered to bump it to 1,350 hours. But the union didn’t bite and voted 117-8 to reject the county’s final contract offer.
“The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” county management said in a statement over the weekend.
The union’s regional leaders in Minneapolis rejected the county’s final contract offer last Saturday. The union’s 10-day cooling off period ended this past Monday and Tuesday marked the first day union members could have initiated a strike against the county. After talking for several hours with the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services on Tuesday, Aldes greenlighted the strike, initiating the union’s first ever walkout in the county. He told the HDT that the union “is prepared to continue the strike until the demands of the members are met.”
The Teamsters Local 320 soon received Twitter support from Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Vermont and presidential candidate: “Snow plow drivers do important, difficult and dangerous work, leaving their families day and night in order to keep our roads safe. The members of @IBT_320 in Duluth are fighting for benefits they deserve, and I stand with them.”
On Friday, the union got another nod of support via Twitter from retweeted Minnesota DFL Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has long touted her Iron Range ties during her presidential campaign: “I stand in solidarity with the Teamsters @IBT_320 members striking in Duluth, MN. These members work hard and deserve what they’ve earned. #RespectWork #1DayLonger1DayStronger.”
Also on Friday, the union retweeted a post of photos and a video recording from the Minneapolis-based Teamsters Joint Council 32, of St. Louis County Commissioner turned GOP Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber visiting a picket line in Hermantown. “I support your right to do what you’re doing and you’re looking at a pro-union Republican,” Stauber said, noting that he was a union organizer and union president while in law enforcement in Duluth. “This matters. When I was a county commissioner — the chair of the Transportation and Public Works — it was all you guys who kept the roads safe. I appreciate everything you do and everything you did to keep us safe.”
Stauber arrived to the picket lines in his hometown with his campaign manager with coffee and donuts. “I want to tell you that I appreciate what you do for our county. For me, when I entered Congress, I told you I was going to stand up for labor. Every single vote that needed labor support in Congress, I voted for... Nobody ever wants to strike, but this is your right to do that to fight for what you believe is right.”
He added: “I want you to know that I stand with you. I appreciate what you’re doing. This is collective bargaining rights that you earned and I will always support.”
Back in Hibbing, Jugovich told the HDT that he “enjoyed his visits with the Teamsters.” He added, “They’re very welcoming and the message was clear: they’d like to get back and start talking.”
And what about the weekend snow storm? “We’ve got a plan in place,” the county commissioner said. “I know that anytime you have something like this, our numbers are just not there. We’re going to have people plowing and they’ll do a good job, but people that do it on a daily basis are not going to be there.”
A county-hired security guard sat in his truck near the Public Works garage in Hibbing as Lopac and his coworkers finished their day on the picket line by closing down the small, heated trailer that one of them brought from home. They planned to strike again between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. And then during the same time frame again on Sunday if no deals were reached. Lopac acknowledged the presence of the security guard but turned his attention to the coffee, donuts and pizzas that packed the trailer. “He’s no bother,” Lopac said. “We want to say that we appreciate the donations we’ve been getting from the public. It’s been incredible.”
