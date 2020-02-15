The Hibbing Homecoming King, Dominic Warzecha, places a crown atop the head of the Queen, Kayla LaVigne, as Cady Rancourt, left, and Claire Furlong, right, look on.

Chisholm High School 2020 Winter Homecoming King Erik Aldrich and Queen Erica Hutchings are pictured moments after being crowned at a ceremony Friday, in the school auditorium.

